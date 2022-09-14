wrestling / News
AEW News: Pre-Sale Codes For Several TV Tapings, Control Center For Tonight’s Dynamite, New Merchandise On Sale
September 14, 2022
– AEW has several TV tapings that will go on sale Friday, with pre-sales set for tomorrow at 10 AM ET.
* Dynamite on November 2 in Baltimore at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. The code is palbp83.
* Rampage on November 4 in Atlantic City at Boardwalk Hall. The code is ACAEW2X
* Dynamite and Rampage on November 9 in Boston at the Agganis Arena. The code is ner95fx.
* Dynamite on November 16 in Bridgeport at the Total Mortgage Arena. The code is fyhun02.
– The Control Center for tonight’s Dynamite is now online.
– AEW is now selling a Top Rope Tuesday Limited Edition Wardlow – Wardog (Black Crystal) T-shirt until September 20. They are also selling a $799 replica of the AEW World Championship.
