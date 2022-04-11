wrestling / News
AEW News: Pre-Sale Codes For Upcoming AEW Tapings, Latest Videos From AEW Games, Mercedes Martinez Set For Next
– AEW will hold pre-sales for two upcoming tapings of AEW Dynamite and Rampage this Thursday at 11 AM ET/10 AM CT. Tickets go on sale Friday for the general public.
The pre-sale code for the June 15 Dynamite and Rampage taping at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis is kh37mvp. It’s believed this will be the only AEW event in St. Louis in 2022.
The pre-sale code for the June 22 Dynamite and Rampage taping at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panther Arena is UWM414HP.
– Here are the latest videos from the AEW Games Youtube account:
– Aubrey Edwards announced that Mercedes Martinez will be the next guest on AEW Unrestricted this week.
She wrote: “I’m excited to have the legendary @RealMMartinez in the #AEWUnrestricted studio this week! Mercedes has had an amazing career and I’m so thrilled she’s finally a member of our roster! Gimme your questions and we’ll ask on air.”
