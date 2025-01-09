– Artist Rob Schamberger created new artwork for AEW Tag Team Champions Private Party. Prints are now available at Shop AEW:

– PWInsider has details on a discount promo code for AEW Dynamite and Collision TV taping tickets on January 15 and 16 at the Andrew J Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. The promo code 30PROMO unlocks 30% off for the tickets for a limited time. The offer ends on January 12 12:59 pm local time. The promo code is available through Ticketmaster.