AEW News: Rob Schamberger Creates Private Party Art, Dynamite & Collision Ticket Promo Code

January 9, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Private Party AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– Artist Rob Schamberger created new artwork for AEW Tag Team Champions Private Party. Prints are now available at Shop AEW:

PWInsider has details on a discount promo code for AEW Dynamite and Collision TV taping tickets on January 15 and 16 at the Andrew J Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. The promo code 30PROMO unlocks 30% off for the tickets for a limited time. The offer ends on January 12 12:59 pm local time. The promo code is available through Ticketmaster.

