AEW News: Rob Schamberger Creates Private Party Art, Dynamite & Collision Ticket Promo Code
– Artist Rob Schamberger created new artwork for AEW Tag Team Champions Private Party. Prints are now available at Shop AEW:
This limited edition Private Party art print by @robschamberger just dropped at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp! Hand-numbered 1-50 & autographed by Private Party @zaykassidy @marq_quen & Rob Schamberger! https://t.co/sWeOE0eHLe#ShopAEW #AEW #AEWDynamite #AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/FgDcwmBK3r
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) January 9, 2025
– PWInsider has details on a discount promo code for AEW Dynamite and Collision TV taping tickets on January 15 and 16 at the Andrew J Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. The promo code 30PROMO unlocks 30% off for the tickets for a limited time. The offer ends on January 12 12:59 pm local time. The promo code is available through Ticketmaster.
