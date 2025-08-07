– ShopAEW has a new Thekla print available from artist Rob Schamberger. The prints are autographed by Thekla and Schamberger and hand-numbered 1-50:

– Stonecutter Media has a new compilation pay-per-view available this month for AEW wrestler Chuck Taylor:

CHUCK TAYLOR: YOUR BEST FRIEND – IN AUGUST ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND!

One of the funniest wrestlers in the ring, you know him as a champion wrestling superstar who has paved his way through the wrestling circuit with stunning moves and brutal takedowns. Chuck Taylor may be a nice guy outside the ring, but as his championships across AEW, CZW, Evolve, and Pro Wrestling Guerilla will attest, he’s as mean as they come when the bell sounds. You’ve seen him in some of the biggest fights in some of the biggest venues and on prime-time TV. And now you can see him in the early fights that rocketed him into stardom!

Every month you can see a new show focused on the early career of a current wrestling star, and you can order the shows on pay-per-view or on demand. In addition to CHUCK TAYLOR: YOUR BEST FRIEND, be sure to check out SHANE STRICKLAND: SWERVE STOMPS, still available on pay-per-view and on demand. Go online to your digital VOD, cable, or satellite provider’s website to order. Or check your on demand guide for available shows.