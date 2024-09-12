– New limited edition art prints of Mariah May by artist Rob Schamberger are now available at Shop AEW. Schamberger also shared a video on creating the new portrait:

– Former AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara shared a message on social media earlier today, expressing his gratitude for his match with Ricochet on last night’s Dynamite. Ricochet defeated Guevara in their singles bout.

Guevara wrote, “Waking up today feeling grateful, what a cool life I get to live. last night I got to step in there with one of the best & had a killer match. I gave it my all but in the end It wasn’t my night BUT it doesn’t mean tomorrow won’t be. So we continue going forward on this journey. Congratulations to @KingRicochet on the win, I’ll see you again down the line. #AEWDynamite #FlipForever 🤘🏽”