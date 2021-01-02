AEW News: Sonny Kiss Reveals What Brodie Lee Said About Anna Jay, Luchasaurus on Elon Musk Comments About Dogecoin

– AEW wrestler Sonny Kiss revealed a heartwarming quote that late wrestler Brodie Lee stated about fellow Dark Order member, Anna Jay, who Lee expected to become a huge star one day. You can view that tweet below.

Brodie Lee was quoted as saying about Anna Jay, “Please take care of her. She’s going to be a star one day. Don’t let this business corrupt her.”

Brodie Lee tragically passed away last Saturday (Dec. 26). His peers and colleagues of AEW paid tribute to him last Wednesday on Dynamite, including Anna Jay.

– AEW’s Luchasaurus responded to the recent tweets by Tesla CEO Elon Musk regarding the cryptocurrency Dogecoin. Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency with the likeness of the Shiba Inu “Doge” meme as its logo. Musk made some trolling tweets about the cryptocurrency this week, which actually caused the stock for the cryptocurrency to boost upward.

Luchasaurus commented on the news. He wrote, “Hey @elonmusk after living for 65 million years I love a good underdog let’s get #dogecoin to 5 cents a share!”