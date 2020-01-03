wrestling / News
AEW News: Taz Comments on Dynamite Appearance, Latest Control Center Looks Ahead to 2020
– Taz took to Twitter on Thursday to comment on his appearance on last night’s AEW Dynamite. Taz worked commentary for the show, as Tony Schiavone was announcing the Sugar on radio:
There was an electric energy in JAX last night for 2 straight hours of #AEWDynamite – I had an amazing time working with @JRsBBQ @ShutUpExcalibur – AEW talent & production was stellar! #1stClass @AEWrestling
And thank you guys for all of the supportive tweets 🙏
— TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) January 2, 2020
– AEW released a new Control Center video looking ahead to the promotion’s path in 2020:
