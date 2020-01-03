wrestling / News

AEW News: Taz Comments on Dynamite Appearance, Latest Control Center Looks Ahead to 2020

January 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Taz AEW Dynamite

– Taz took to Twitter on Thursday to comment on his appearance on last night’s AEW Dynamite. Taz worked commentary for the show, as Tony Schiavone was announcing the Sugar on radio:

– AEW released a new Control Center video looking ahead to the promotion’s path in 2020:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Taz, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading