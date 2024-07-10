– AEW President and CEO Tony Khan took to social media and hyped up tonight’s edition of Dynamite in Calgary, featuring the semifinals of the Owen Hart Foundation tournament and more. Tonight’s show airs live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.

Tony Khan wrote, “See you all TONIGHT in Calgary, Alberta for the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

Bryan vs Hangman, @willowwrestles vs @MariahMayx + @IAmJericho vs @SamoaJoe Stampede Street Fight + SO MUCH more

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite live on @TBSNetwork 8pm ET/7pm CT TONIGHT!”

