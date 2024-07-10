wrestling / News
AEW News: Tony Khan Hypes Up Tonight’s Dynamite, Timelines Showcases Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Page, Adam Cole Plays 60 Years of Video Games
– AEW President and CEO Tony Khan took to social media and hyped up tonight’s edition of Dynamite in Calgary, featuring the semifinals of the Owen Hart Foundation tournament and more. Tonight’s show airs live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.
Tony Khan wrote, “See you all TONIGHT in Calgary, Alberta for the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament
Bryan vs Hangman, @willowwrestles vs @MariahMayx + @IAmJericho vs @SamoaJoe Stampede Street Fight + SO MUCH more
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite live on @TBSNetwork 8pm ET/7pm CT TONIGHT!”
– On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Hangman Page will face Bryan Danielson in the semifinals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. AEW Timelines looked back at Hangman and Danielson’s classic trilogy:
– Adam Cole played 60 years of video games:
