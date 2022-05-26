AEW News: Tony Khan Off-Air Note for Dynamite Taping, Khan Chats With Unrestricted, Dynamite Video Highlights

– PWInsider reports that during last night’s AEW TV tapings, Tony Khan made an appearance for the live crowd, and he’s aid his goal was to keep Double or Nothing in Las Vegas “forever.”

– AEW President & CEO is the guest on today’s new episode of AEW Unrestricted to preview Double or Nothing 2020. You can check out the audio and description below:

AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING is live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada this Sunday, May 29th at 8pm Eastern! AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan returns to break down the exciting matchups with Ref Aubrey and Tony Schiavone. Major Championships are on the line: Hangman Adam Page and CM Punk in an AEW World Championship match; Thunder Rosa defending the AEW Women’s World Championship title against Serena Deeb; Anna Jay attempting to claim the TBS Title from Jade Cargill; and an epic fight for the AEW World Tag Team Championship between defending champs Jurassic Express, Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland, and Team Taz’s Ricky Starks and Will Hobbs. TK also discusses the dream tag match between The Young Bucks and The Hardys; the action-packed Anarchy in the Arena match between the Jericho Appreciation Society and Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz and the Blackpool Combat Club; MJF and Wardlow’s long-awaited battle; and the highly-anticipated, historic Men and Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Finals. Plus, Tony Khan shares some thoughts on the DOUBLE OR NOTHING HOOK-Hausen buy in match!

– Below are video highlights for last night’s episode of Dynamite:







