– As previously reported, AEW Women’s World Champion Saraya revealed that all of her wrestling gear went missing and to watch out if people start selling her items on auction sites. Fightful Select reports that her missing gear she revealed is unrelated to the storage unit had had belongings in it that was sold the same day. Saraya’s gear went missing when a someone stole a trunk of her recent gear from an AEW venue, and the theft reportedly took place recently.

– As noted, MJF is part of the voice cast of Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsman. Per Fightful, MJF recorded his role in the film over a year-and-a-half ago.