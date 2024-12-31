wrestling / News
AEW News: Worlds End Video Highlights, Evil Uno & Adam Cole Bringing New Content to AEW Games, Rock N Roll Express Meet & Greet This Weekend
December 31, 2024 | Posted by
– AEW released the following video highlights for Worlds End 2024:
– Adam Cole and Evil Uno announced that they will be bringing some new content coming up to the AEW Games channel:
– The Rock N Roll Express’ Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson will be taking part in a meet and greet on Saturday, January 4 before AEW Collision at the Bojangles Entertainment Complex Here are the details:
THIS SATURDAY at @TheBOplex in Charlotte, NC!
There will be a SPECIAL Meet & Greet with the legendary Rock N' Roll Express (@RealRickyMorton @RockNRollXpress) at 6:30pm ET, before #AEWCollision is LIVE at 8/7c on @tntdrama & @StreamOnMax! pic.twitter.com/EaKT6okodG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 31, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes Discusses How Long He Wants To Keep Wrestling Full-Time
- Backstage Update The Young Bucks Wanting To Lose The AEW Tag Team Titles In Squash Match
- Dave Meltzer Backs Up Rumors About Plans For Several WWE Stars at Wrestlemania 41 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Jeff Jarrett Denies That His 2013 Talks To Buy TNA Fell Apart Because Of Dixie Carter