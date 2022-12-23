wrestling / News

AEW News: Note On Granden Goetzman’s Training, New Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal Theme

December 23, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mogul Affliates Swerve Strickland Parker Boudreaux Rick Ross Granden Goetzman AEW Dynamite 12-21-22 Image Credit: Lee South/AEW

– Granden Goetzman made his AEW TV debut on this week’s Dynamite, and a new report has a bit of detail on his training. As previously reported, Goetzman debuted as part of Swerve Strickland’s new Mogul Affiliates group and had been training at Jay Lethal’s school. Fightful Select reports that Goetzman has also done some training with Matt Sydal.

Goetzman looks to be part of the group along with Parker Boudreaux.

– The site also reports that AEW has produced a new My World/Jay Lethal remix for Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal’s entrance theme.

