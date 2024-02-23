AEW News: Note On Sting Missing Last Week’s AEW Dynamite, Fozzy’s UK Tour Ending

– A new report has a note on why Sting missed last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Fightful Select has confirmed that the Icon missed the show due to his father passing away.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to Sting and his family.

– The site also notes that Fozzy’s UK tour ends next week. Chris Jericho has been away from AEW TV while he was on tour with the band.