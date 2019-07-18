AEW Officially Announces Tully Blanchard As Shawn Spears’ Advisor

– After appearing in Road to All Out last night, it’s official: Tully Blanchard will be Shawn Spears’ “advisor” in AEW. All Elite Wrestling announced on Thursday that Blanchard has reached a multi-show agreement with Spears and AEW to act as his advisor.

Blanchard was seen in the Road to All Out video at the end of Spears’ sit-down interview with Jim Ross. The full announcement reads as follows: