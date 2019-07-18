wrestling / News
AEW Officially Announces Tully Blanchard As Shawn Spears’ Advisor
– After appearing in Road to All Out last night, it’s official: Tully Blanchard will be Shawn Spears’ “advisor” in AEW. All Elite Wrestling announced on Thursday that Blanchard has reached a multi-show agreement with Spears and AEW to act as his advisor.
Blanchard was seen in the Road to All Out video at the end of Spears’ sit-down interview with Jim Ross. The full announcement reads as follows:
During last night’s episode of AEW’s “The Road to All Out,” Shawn Spears unveiled the ace up his sleeve in the form of legendary wrestling villain Tully Blanchard. Effective immediately, Blanchard has entered into a multi-show agreement with Spears and AEW.
Blanchard, a second generation star who is widely considered one of the most notorious and treacherous wrestlers of all time, was a member of the world renowned Four Horsemen, the NWA World Television Champion and holder of multiple tag team titles.
“Shawn Spears’ new advisor Tully Blanchard is a legendary retired wrestler and a canny tactician known worldwide for his vicious streak and penchant for chicanery,” said Tony Khan, President and CEO of AEW. “Given the challenge that Shawn has issued to Cody for a match at ALL OUT as well as the long, bitter history between Tully and the Rhodes family, plus Shawn’s recent behavior in AEW, it appears that Tully Blanchard has a great deal of influence over Shawn’s intents and actions. This indicates that going forward Shawn Spears will be one of the most feared and unpredictable wrestlers in AEW.”
