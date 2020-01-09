AEW Pays Tribute to Memphis Legends Before Tonight’s Dynamite (Pics)

– AEW held their tribute to the legends of Memphis Wrestling before tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can see pics below of the company honoring several Memphis stars, acknowledging Jerry Lawler and the late Lance Russell while Rock ‘N Roll Express, “Handsome” Jimmy Valiant, Lanny Poffo and more appeared in the ring.

Tribute to the Legends of Memphis wrestling and DAVE BROWN is going to call a match on #AEWDynamite tonight!! pic.twitter.com/TPUZdtgYt4 — thechrishaley ⨂ (@thechrishaley) January 9, 2020