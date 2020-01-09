wrestling / News

AEW Pays Tribute to Memphis Legends Before Tonight’s Dynamite (Pics)

January 8, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite

– AEW held their tribute to the legends of Memphis Wrestling before tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can see pics below of the company honoring several Memphis stars, acknowledging Jerry Lawler and the late Lance Russell while Rock ‘N Roll Express, “Handsome” Jimmy Valiant, Lanny Poffo and more appeared in the ring.

