wrestling / News
AEW Pays Tribute to Memphis Legends Before Tonight’s Dynamite (Pics)
January 8, 2020 | Posted by
– AEW held their tribute to the legends of Memphis Wrestling before tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can see pics below of the company honoring several Memphis stars, acknowledging Jerry Lawler and the late Lance Russell while Rock ‘N Roll Express, “Handsome” Jimmy Valiant, Lanny Poffo and more appeared in the ring.
Our live coverage of the Dynamite broadcast is here.
Tribute to the Legends of Memphis wrestling and DAVE BROWN is going to call a match on #AEWDynamite tonight!! pic.twitter.com/TPUZdtgYt4
— thechrishaley ⨂ (@thechrishaley) January 9, 2020
Classy acknowledgement of Jerry Lawler to the fans at the beginning of the tribute.#AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT #AEW #AEWSouthaven
— Wrasslin' Fan (@WrasslinFan01) January 9, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard on Bringing Back Iron Sheik For Sgt. Slaughter’s Heel Turn, Why His Name Changed
- Ember Moon On How She Ruptured Her Achilles Tendon, Not Realizing It at First, Status of the Injury
- The New Day Recall Their Booty-Os Entrance From WrestleMania 32 & Original Entrance Plan, Being Angry With How the Match Went Down
- Backstage Rumor on Reasoning for Booking Brock Lesnar as No. 1 in Royal Rumble Match