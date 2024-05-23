wrestling / News
AEW News: Rampage Confirmed For Early Start Time On Friday, Dynamite Dark Match Result
– AEW has confirmed an early start time for Friday’s episode of Rampage. It was announced on this week’s Dynamite that Rampage will air on Friday at 6 PM ET.
The show has been airing after Collision and Dynamite in recent weeks, being pre-empted due to the NBA and NHL playoffs.
– PWInsider reports that Zak Knight defeated Che Cabrera in a dark match before this week’s Dynamite.
