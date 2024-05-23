wrestling / News

AEW News: Rampage Confirmed For Early Start Time On Friday, Dynamite Dark Match Result

May 22, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage Logo Spoilers Image Credit: AEW

– AEW has confirmed an early start time for Friday’s episode of Rampage. It was announced on this week’s Dynamite that Rampage will air on Friday at 6 PM ET.

The show has been airing after Collision and Dynamite in recent weeks, being pre-empted due to the NBA and NHL playoffs.

PWInsider reports that Zak Knight defeated Che Cabrera in a dark match before this week’s Dynamite.

