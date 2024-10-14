AEW Rampage Rating & Audience Rebound From Previous Week

AEW Rampage saw a rise in both ratings and total audience from the week before, with the rating hitting a three-week high. Friday’s show brought in a 0.09 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 253,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were up 28.6% and 17.1% from the previous week’s 0.07 demo rating and audience of 216,000.

The demo rating was the best for the show since the September 20th episode scored a 0.12, while the total viewership was still down from the 276,000 that tuned in two weeks ago. Like Smackdown, the show was up against the National League’s game five between the San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers on Fox (1.77 demo rating, 7.335 million viewers) and college football on FOX Sports 1 (0.18 demo rating and 712,000 viewers).

Rampage is averaging a 0.105 demo rating and 318,000 viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.120 demo rating and 393,000 for the same point in 2023.