AEW Rampage Rating, Viewership Up From Previous Week

Last week’s early episode of AEW Rampage was up in the ratings and audience from the equally early week that preceded it. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that Friday night’s episode, which aired at 5:30 PM ET, brought in a 0.12 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 340,000 viewers. Those numbers are up 9.1% and 16.4% from the previous week’s 0.11 demo rating and 292,000 viewers.

Last week’s episode also aired at 5:30 PM ET, both due to the NHL Playoffs. This coming Friday’s episode is currently scheduled for 7 PM ET, which is a timeslot that has done better for Rampage due to its closer proximity to Primetime (though still weaker than the regular timeslot). While the numbers were up from last week, they were obviously down big from the show in its regular timeslot.

AEW Rampage ranked #30 among the cable originals for the night, with the NBA Playoffs performing very strongly to win the night per Showbuzz Daily. The 10:16 PM ET game on ESPN drew a 2.09 demo rating and 6.282 million viewers, while the 7:40 PM ET game did a 1.83 demo rating and 5.529 million. One advantage of Rampage being pre-empted is that it didn’t have to go up against the NBA or NHL Playoffs.

Rampage is averaging a 0.189 demo rating and 494,000 viewers in 2022 to date.