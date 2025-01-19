– Fightful Select has an update with new details on recent viewership numbers for All Elite Wrestling (AEW) programming on ITV in the UK. AEW touted Last week’s Dynamite on ITV as drawing their third best live audience in over two years, with 113,000 viewers for live/same day viewership.

The week prior for Dynamite reportedly drew what was claimed as the second best audience for Dynamite on ITV in the last year. The show reportedly drew 139,000 viewers after seven days of viewing. These numbers were reportedly provided to AEW by ITV.

Additionally, Fightful Select notes that AEW’s audience on TV two weeks prior reportedly also drew in the Top 5 audiences for AEW on the network in the last year. Internal company discussions touted the shows as one of their hottest viewership streaks in the UK in a while.

As previously noted, the promotion recently extended its ITV broadcast deal through 2025.