AEW Reportedly Held Talent Meeting Today

AEW reportedly held a talent meeting today before tonight’s Dynamite as the promotion reels from its post-All Out media scrum drama. According to Fightful Select, the meeting was set to take place at 4:15 ET and was set to feature talent, coaches, and announcers with Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley planned to lead the meeting.

The meeting was taking place shortly after a scheduled 4 PM ET Zoom call between CM Punk, Ace Steel, and AEW officials. No word on what went down at any of these meetings yet.

Jericho has received a lot of praise for how he handled the media scrum following Punk’s rant.