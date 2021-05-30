wrestling / News
AEW Reportedly Signs Mark Sterling, Bear Country
May 30, 2021 | Posted by
AEW has reportedly signed a few talents to new deals in Mark Sterling and Bear Country. PWInsider reports that Sterling, Bear Bronson, and Bear Boulder have signed deals with the company, though details on said deals were not revealed.
Bear Country made their debuts on AEW Dark in December and have been semi-reguleas for the company between appearances on Dark, Dynamite, and Elevation. Sterling, meanwhile, debuted in AEW as MJF’s lawyer last August during MJF’s feud with Jon Moxley. He was revealed on Friday’s episode of Dynamite as the manager of Jade Cargill.
