Jade Cargill Gets A Manager on AEW Dynamite
May 28, 2021 | Posted by
Jade Cargill has some new representation as of tonight’s AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s show, Cargill turned down an offer from Matt Hardy to represent her and revealed that she would be managed by Mark Sterling. Sterling was MJF’s lawyer during his feud with MJF last year.
Sterling said he only gets paid if Cargill wins and otherwise is working for her pro bono. He picked up some cash this week, as Cargill defeated KiLynn King.
.@Jade_Cargill free agent no more?
Watch Jade w/ @MarkSterlingEsq vs. @KiLynnKing NEXT on #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/EWc7qxZtEy
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2021
