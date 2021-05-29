Jade Cargill Gets A Manager on AEW Dynamite

Jade Cargill has some new representation as of tonight’s AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s show, Cargill turned down an offer from Matt Hardy to represent her and revealed that she would be managed by Mark Sterling. Sterling was MJF’s lawyer during his feud with MJF last year.

Sterling said he only gets paid if Cargill wins and otherwise is working for her pro bono. He picked up some cash this week, as Cargill defeated KiLynn King.