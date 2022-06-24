wrestling / News
AEW Reportedly Trying To Get Nominated For An Emmy Award
June 24, 2022 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW is lobbying to get nominated for an Emmy award for AEW Dynamite. They are attempting to get nominated for Outstanding Structured Reality Program.
In the past, WWE has attempted to get nominated for RAW, but it never worked. They did not attempt to this year.
