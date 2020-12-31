AEW Retiring Current Design Of TNT Belt, Will Make Another for Darby Allin

During the AEW Dynamite post-show with Tony Schiavone last night, the AEW announcer revealed that when Tony Khan made Brodie Lee Jr., the “TNT champion for life,” he meant it. That was the actual belt given to the son of Brodie Lee, and that current design will be retired. Instead, they will create a new version of the belt to give to current champion Darby Allin.

He said: “Little Brodie, -1 if you will, is always going to have that TNT belt. We’ll come up with a new belt. That’ll be his. […] Tony Khan has sent me a note. The particular belt that was given to little Brodie tonight has been retired. Not the TNT Championship itself, The belt was, rightfully so.”