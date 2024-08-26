wrestling / News

AEW News: Ricochet Gets First AEW Shirt, This Week’s Being The Dark Order Online

August 26, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ricochet AEW All In Image Credit: AEW

– Ricochet made his AEW debut at All In, and his first shirt through the company is available. AEW revealed the shirt on Sunday after his debut in the Casino Gauntlet match as you can see below:

– The latest episode of Being the Dark Order, titled “Get Dark Order to Wembley,” has been released:

