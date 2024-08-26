wrestling / News
AEW News: Ricochet Gets First AEW Shirt, This Week’s Being The Dark Order Online
August 26, 2024 | Posted by
– Ricochet made his AEW debut at All In, and his first shirt through the company is available. AEW revealed the shirt on Sunday after his debut in the Casino Gauntlet match as you can see below:
.@KingRicochet has arrived in AEW! Check out his shirt that just dropped at @ShopAEW! #AEWAllInLondonhttps://t.co/hVEvC9EPLB pic.twitter.com/QhJjprOSjo
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2024
– The latest episode of Being the Dark Order, titled “Get Dark Order to Wembley,” has been released: