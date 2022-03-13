AEW News: Debut of RJ City’s Hey! (EW) Features Danhausen, The Bunny On Horror Podcast

– The first episode of RJ City’s AEW digital series is online, and it features Danhausen. You can see the first episode of Hey! (EW) below, in which the Very Evil One talks with City:

– The Bunny guested on an upcoming episode of the Dead Meat Podcast, as announced by the show. The Dead Meat Twitter account posted on Saturday:

“Okay I’m not going to spoil every upcoming guest on What’s Your Favorite Scary Movie but I WILL say that I talked to @AllieWrestling for almost an hour straight about the Puppet Master series. Puppet Master fans, you will finally be heard on Dead Meat!”