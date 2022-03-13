wrestling / News
AEW News: Debut of RJ City’s Hey! (EW) Features Danhausen, The Bunny On Horror Podcast
– The first episode of RJ City’s AEW digital series is online, and it features Danhausen. You can see the first episode of Hey! (EW) below, in which the Very Evil One talks with City:
– The Bunny guested on an upcoming episode of the Dead Meat Podcast, as announced by the show. The Dead Meat Twitter account posted on Saturday:
“Okay I’m not going to spoil every upcoming guest on What’s Your Favorite Scary Movie but I WILL say that I talked to @AllieWrestling for almost an hour straight about the Puppet Master series. Puppet Master fans, you will finally be heard on Dead Meat!”
Okay I'm not going to spoil every upcoming guest on What's Your Favorite Scary Movie but I WILL say that I talked to @AllieWrestling for almost an hour straight about the Puppet Master series. Puppet Master fans, you will finally be heard on Dead Meat! pic.twitter.com/QrcpLFf4qi
— Dead Meat (@deadmeatjames) March 12, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Damian Priest Says Anyone Can Be A Wrestler, But You Can Only Be A Superstar In WWE
- Dax Harwood Not Satisfied With AEW Run So Far, Would Go Back To WWE If Circumstances Were Right
- D’Lo Brown Doesn’t Think He’s Done Enough to Warrant a WWE Hall of Fame Induction
- Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley & More React to Big E.’s Injury From Smackdown