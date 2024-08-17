AEW News: Scorpio Sky Returns on Rampage, Top Flight Wins Main Event

– Scorpio Sky made his return to AEW TV on this week’s episode of Rampage. Sky made his return after being teased on episodes of Collision in a vignette where he was standing outside of Private Party’s club saying that he had serious business to discuss with them. Sky wasn’t allowed in until the team personally came out and invited him in:

– Top Flight had a new look on Rampage, as they came out in pilot and flight attendant gear to face MxM Collection. Top Flight picked up the win in the match.