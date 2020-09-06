wrestling / News
AEW Seemingly References WWE’s Third Party Platform Policy During All Out
September 5, 2020 | Posted by
During tonight’s AEW All Out event, Kip Sabian mentioned that he and Penelope Ford are getting married on a live episode of Dynamite. He also noted that he will reveal the best man for the wedding soon. But the story comes after the promo was over, when Kip Sabian showed the link to his Twitch account. It seems as though AEW referenced WWE’s new edict to WWE talent telling them not to engage with third party platforms. The reference came in the form of a message at the bottom of the screen, stating that Kip’s Twitch stream was approved by AEW.
