AEW News: Snoop Dogg Congratulates Mercedes Mone On Owen Hart Cup Win, Mike Bailey Praises Kazuchika Okada

Snoop Dogg took to social media to celebrate Mercedes Mone following his cousin’s women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament win at AEW Double Or Nothing. Mone defeated Jaime Hayter in the finals of the tournament on Sunday, and her famous cousin posted to Instagram to congratulate her, as you can see below.

Snoop wrote:

“Letsgo Cuzz @mercedesmone”

Mone will now face Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Title at AEW all In: Texas.

– Mike Bailey commented on his loss to Kazuchika Okada on Twitter. Bailey failed to win the AEW Continental Title at Double Or nothing, but he was able to confirm his belief in Okada as he wrote:

“The best match I’ve ever seen in person was Omega vs Okada in the Tokyo Dome in 2017. I felt it then it and again at last night – Okada is truly one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. Now let’s keep going and come back stronger. Thank you all for your support. #AEWDoN”