wrestling / News
AEW Announces Sonny Kiss vs. Peter Avalon For Fight For the Fallen Pre-Show
– A match has been announced for AEW’s Fight For the Fallen “Buy-In” pre-show. AEW announced on Twitter on Wednesday that Sonny Kiss will battle Peter Avalon on the pre-show, as you can see below.
The updated card for the show, which streams free on B/R Live, is:
* Cody & Dustin Rhodes vs. The Young Bucks
* Kenny Omega vs. CIMA
* Brandi Rhodes vs. Allie
* Kip Sabian vs. Adam “Hangman” Page
* Lucha Bros (Pentagon Jr. & Fenix) vs. S.C.U. (Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky)
* Chris Jericho gets a live mic.
Buy In Pre-Show: Sonny Kiss vs. Peter Avalon
Buy In Pre-Show: Jimmy Havoc, Darby Allin & Joey Janela vs. MJF, Sammy Guevara & Shawn Spears
#AEW #FightForTheFallen presented by Farah and Farah
Sat, July 13th Daily's Place – Jacksonville #TheBuyIn – Sonny Kiss vs Peter Avalon w/ Leva Bates
Watch on @BRLive (US & Canada) @FITETV (World Wide) pic.twitter.com/5732jtIIv8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 10, 2019
