AEW Announces Sonny Kiss vs. Peter Avalon For Fight For the Fallen Pre-Show

– A match has been announced for AEW’s Fight For the Fallen “Buy-In” pre-show. AEW announced on Twitter on Wednesday that Sonny Kiss will battle Peter Avalon on the pre-show, as you can see below.

The updated card for the show, which streams free on B/R Live, is:

* Cody & Dustin Rhodes vs. The Young Bucks

* Kenny Omega vs. CIMA

* Brandi Rhodes vs. Allie

* Kip Sabian vs. Adam “Hangman” Page

* Lucha Bros (Pentagon Jr. & Fenix) vs. S.C.U. (Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky)

* Chris Jericho gets a live mic.

Buy In Pre-Show: Sonny Kiss vs. Peter Avalon

Buy In Pre-Show: Jimmy Havoc, Darby Allin & Joey Janela vs. MJF, Sammy Guevara & Shawn Spears