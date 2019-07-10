wrestling / News

AEW Announces Sonny Kiss vs. Peter Avalon For Fight For the Fallen Pre-Show

July 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sonny Kiss Peter Avalon Fight For the Fallen

– A match has been announced for AEW’s Fight For the Fallen “Buy-In” pre-show. AEW announced on Twitter on Wednesday that Sonny Kiss will battle Peter Avalon on the pre-show, as you can see below.

The updated card for the show, which streams free on B/R Live, is:

* Cody & Dustin Rhodes vs. The Young Bucks
* Kenny Omega vs. CIMA
* Brandi Rhodes vs. Allie
* Kip Sabian vs. Adam “Hangman” Page
* Lucha Bros (Pentagon Jr. & Fenix) vs. S.C.U. (Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky)
* Chris Jericho gets a live mic.

Buy In Pre-Show: Sonny Kiss vs. Peter Avalon
Buy In Pre-Show: Jimmy Havoc, Darby Allin & Joey Janela vs. MJF, Sammy Guevara & Shawn Spears

