AEW News: Swerve In Our Glory Retain Tag Titles On Dynamite, Jungle Boy Battles Jay Lethal
– Swerve In Our Glory remain your AEW World Tag Team Champions following their match on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee defeated the Lucha Bros to retain their titles on tonight’s show, and were then confronted by The Acclaimed. The Acclaimed have a rematch for the titles at next week’s Dynamite.
#AndStill! The #AEW World Tag Team Champions #SwerveInOurGlory retain their titles after an electrifying match here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/xIfgTx1h8G
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 15, 2022
– Jungle Boy picked up a win on tonight’s show despite not being 100% recovred from Luchasaurus’ All Out attack. Jungle Boy beat Jay Lethal on tonight’s show:
An incredible victory for @boy_myth_legend tonight on #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/IrJox9Q0Zw
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 15, 2022
