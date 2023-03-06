AEW News: Swerve Strickland Reunites With Hit Row In Music Video, This Week’s Being the Elite Online

Swerve Strickland and a couple of his former Hit Row teammates showed up together in a new music video. Monteasy’s video for his single “Price Went Up” released on Sunday, and the track and video feature Strickland (as Swerve the Realest), Top Dolla (as Fran¢) and B-Fab (as Briana Brandy). You can check out the video below:

– The latest episode of Being the Elite is online, looking at the events of AEW Revolution: