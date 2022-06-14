AEW Tag Team Title Bout Changed For AEW Dynamite Road Rager, More Matches Set

AEW has altered its Tag Team Championship match for Wednesday’s Road Rager episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that the Hardys have been removed from the three-way ladder match for the title, and that Jurassic Express will now defend against the Young Bucks in a two-on-two match.

The move comes after Jeff Hardy was suspended without pay by AEW due to his arrest on charges of felony DUI and more. You can see the updated lineup below for Wednesday’s show, including the new matches of Will Ospreay vs. Dax Harwood and Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: Jurassic Express vs. The Young Bucks

* Hair vs. Hair Match: Chris Jericho vs. Ortiz

* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Qualifying Match: Miro vs. Ethan Page

* Will Ospreay vs. Dax Harwood

* Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker

* Handicap Elimination Match: Wardlow vs. The Plaintiffs

