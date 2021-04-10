wrestling / News
AEW The House Always Wins Results: Darby Allin Defends TNT Title On First House Show
AEW held its first house show, “The House Always Wins,” on Friday night with Darby Allin defending the TNT Title. You can see the results below, which were live-tweeted by AEW:
* The Butcher wins a battle royal to earn a shot at Darby Allin in the main event.
#theButcher (@AndyComplains) wins #theHouseAlwaysWin Battle Royal in 8 minutes 48 seconds, and will face @DarbyAllin in the main event for the TNT Championship pic.twitter.com/6B7fONbIaA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 9, 2021
* The Pinnacle (MJF & FTR) def. Jurassic Express
#Pinnacle's @the_MJF, @DaxFTR & @CashWheelerFTR pick up the win tonight over Jurassic Express (@boy_myth_legend & @luchasaurus), @lucha_angel1 and @facdaniels in 14 minutes and 30 seconds #TheHouseAlwaysWins pic.twitter.com/uMCO37FLFN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 9, 2021
* Jade Cargill def. Reka Tahaka
#theHouseAlwaysWins – @Jade_Cargill picks up the quick win in 3 minutes and 30 seconds over #RekaTahaka pic.twitter.com/roJV23NjWN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 9, 2021
* Duuuval Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Aaron Solow. Ogogo attacked after the match.
#Pinnacle's @the_MJF, @DaxFTR & @CashWheelerFTR pick up the win tonight over Jurassic Express (@boy_myth_legend & @luchasaurus), @lucha_angel1 and @facdaniels in 14 minutes and 30 seconds #TheHouseAlwaysWins pic.twitter.com/uMCO37FLFN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 9, 2021
* Best Friends & Orange Cassidy def. TH2 (Jack Evans & Angelico) & Max Caster
Best Friends & @orangecassidy pick up the win in six man action against @AngelicoAAA, @JackEvans711 & @PlatinumMax in 11 minutes and 10 seconds #theHouseAlwaysWins pic.twitter.com/CNFDhW95D9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 10, 2021
* Eddie Kingston def. Cezar Bononi
Best Friends & @orangecassidy pick up the win in six man action against @AngelicoAAA, @JackEvans711 & @PlatinumMax in 11 minutes and 10 seconds #theHouseAlwaysWins pic.twitter.com/CNFDhW95D9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 10, 2021
* Tay Conti, Ryo Mizunami, Red Velvet, & Hikaru Shida def. Britt Baker, Rebel, Nyla Rose, & The Bunny
.@Thee_Red_Velvet, @TayConti_ @mizunami0324 & @AEW Women's World Champion @shidahikaru scored the hard fought win over @NylaRoseBeast, @RebelTanea, @AllieWrestling & @RealBrittBaker in 14 minutes, when Conti pinned Rebel following the #DDTay pic.twitter.com/8CU0hL7m3s
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 10, 2021
* The Sydals & Death Triangle def. Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Michael Nakazawa & Konosuke Takeshita
Matt & Mike Sydal & Death Triangle – Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix defeated Konosuke Takeshitaa, MT Nakazawa and the Elite – Kenny Omega, Matt & Nick Jackson in 12 minutes and 25 seconds #theHouseAlwaysWins pic.twitter.com/Jodj5y0jYs
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 10, 2021
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin def. The Butcher. The Dark Order ran off Matt Hardy’s group after the match.
In the main event of @AEW's #theHouseAlwaysWins @DarbyAllin defeated #theButcher (@andycomplains) to retain the #TNTChampionship pic.twitter.com/nsXxNTou5z
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 10, 2021
More Trending Stories
- More Details On WWE’s Decision To No Longer Use French Announce Team
- Tony Khan On Chris Jericho Appearing On Broken Skull Sessions: ‘I Trust Both of Them’
- Drew McIntyre Admits There Was Truth Behind RAW Locker Room Speech, Discusses Potentially Opening WrestleMania 37
- Charlotte Flair Shares Pictures From New Revealing Photoshoot