AEW The House Always Wins Results: Darby Allin Defends TNT Title On First House Show

April 9, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW The House Always Wins, Cody Rhodes vs. Aaron Solow

AEW held its first house show, “The House Always Wins,” on Friday night with Darby Allin defending the TNT Title. You can see the results below, which were live-tweeted by AEW:

* The Butcher wins a battle royal to earn a shot at Darby Allin in the main event.

* The Pinnacle (MJF & FTR) def. Jurassic Express

* Jade Cargill def. Reka Tahaka

* Duuuval Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Aaron Solow. Ogogo attacked after the match.

* Best Friends & Orange Cassidy def. TH2 (Jack Evans & Angelico) & Max Caster

* Eddie Kingston def. Cezar Bononi

* Tay Conti, Ryo Mizunami, Red Velvet, & Hikaru Shida def. Britt Baker, Rebel, Nyla Rose, & The Bunny

* The Sydals & Death Triangle def. Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Michael Nakazawa & Konosuke Takeshita

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin def. The Butcher. The Dark Order ran off Matt Hardy’s group after the match.

