AEW and TNT Reveal All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite, New Poster and Preview Released

– The name of AEW on TNT has finally been revealed. As previously reported, some early TV listings seemed to indicate that the weekly AEW on TNT TV series would be called All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite. TNT and AEW have officially announced that Dynamite will indeed be the title of the primetime weekly wrestling show for All Elite Wrestling, along with releasing a new poster image and preview for the show. You can check out that new material below.

All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will debut on Wednesday, October 2 on TNT. Pro wrestling will return to TNT for the very first time since 2001 when WCW Monday Nitro went off the air. The first show will be held in Washington, D.C. at the Capital One Arena. Upcoming Dynamite events are going to be held in Boston, MA, Philadelphia, PA, Pittsburgh PA, Charleston, WV, Charlotte NC, Nashville, TN, Indianapolis, IN and Chicago, IL. Here’s the lineup for the debut show on Oct. 2:

The Young Bucks & Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho & two mystery partners in a Six-Man Tag Team Match

Inaugural AEW Women’s Championship: Riho vs. Nyla Rose

MJF vs. Brandon Cutler

Cody vs. Sammy Guevara

Jon Moxley appears live.

Per the official press release on AEW Dynamite: