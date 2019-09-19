wrestling / News
AEW and TNT Reveal All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite, New Poster and Preview Released
– The name of AEW on TNT has finally been revealed. As previously reported, some early TV listings seemed to indicate that the weekly AEW on TNT TV series would be called All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite. TNT and AEW have officially announced that Dynamite will indeed be the title of the primetime weekly wrestling show for All Elite Wrestling, along with releasing a new poster image and preview for the show. You can check out that new material below.
All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will debut on Wednesday, October 2 on TNT. Pro wrestling will return to TNT for the very first time since 2001 when WCW Monday Nitro went off the air. The first show will be held in Washington, D.C. at the Capital One Arena. Upcoming Dynamite events are going to be held in Boston, MA, Philadelphia, PA, Pittsburgh PA, Charleston, WV, Charlotte NC, Nashville, TN, Indianapolis, IN and Chicago, IL. Here’s the lineup for the debut show on Oct. 2:
The Young Bucks & Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho & two mystery partners in a Six-Man Tag Team Match
Inaugural AEW Women’s Championship: Riho vs. Nyla Rose
MJF vs. Brandon Cutler
Cody vs. Sammy Guevara
Jon Moxley appears live.
Per the official press release on AEW Dynamite:
AEW is giving fans a new wrestling experience for the first time in 20 years. AEW is about more than wrestling. It’s a movement fueled by fans, offering fun, gripping and authentic athletic matches every week. Founded by President and CEO Tony Khan, the league is headlined by Cody & Brandi Rhodes, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Kenny Omega, Hangman Adam Page, Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley. The diverse roster of world-class competitors includes Nyla Rose, Awesome Kong, Dustin Rhodes, Jungle Boy, Dr. Britt Baker, MJF and SCU. AEW is poised to bring new innovation, new energy and a new spirit to wrestling.
More Trending Stories
- Becky Lynch: ‘I Saw Other People Who Just Batted Their Eyelashes to Get Everything’
- Triple H Says Vince McMahon’s Involvement Will Not Change the Core of NXT, Talks NXT vs. AEW
- KM and Pat Buck Reach Out To Big Cass After WrestlePro Incident, Enzo Thanks Fans For Support
- Bruce Prichard on What Happened With Jean-Pierre Lafitte Refusing to Job to Diesel in Montreal, How Montreal Shows Were Booked Differently at the Time