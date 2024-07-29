AEW To Receive $1.275 Million Tax Credit From Ohio

In February, WWE received a $1.6 million tax credit from Ohio, and now AEW will receive the same treatment. They will run a Collision event in Dayton, Ohio on September 12.

The Ohio Department of Development and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine recently announced $36.7 million in state tax credits that will support film and other projects in the state.

AEW is listed under TV series and will be receiving a $1,275,000 tax credit in the state of Cleveland. The following is from the filing:

“The Ohio Motion Picture Tax Credit Program provides a refundable tax credit of 30 percent on production cast and crew wages and other in-state spending for eligible productions, including feature-length films, documentaries, Broadway and pre-Broadway productions, miniseries, video games, and music videos. Additional program information can be found at development.ohio.gov/film.”