AEW News: Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Mone All In: Texas Highlights, Death Stranding 2 On All Elite Arcade
– AEW has released the highlight video from Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Mone at All In: Texas. You can see the highlight video below for the match, which saw Storm give Mone her first singles loss in AEW:
– The latest episode of All Elite Arcade is online, described as follows:
This week on Arcade, Uno breaks down his experience with Death Stranding 2 and Chugs gives us a look at Final Fantasy 7: New Thread 2.0, a huge community-driven mod that reimagines nearly every part of the original.
Later on, the guys chat about their favorite speedruns from this year’s Summer Games Done Quick, the Ghost of Yote State of Play and Star Wars Battlefront 2 somehow climbing the best-seller charts almost eight years later. Plus, John Romero’s studio is still alive, while Stardew Valley officially passes Portal 2 as Steam’s highest-rated game.
