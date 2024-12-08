wrestling / News
AEW Provides Update on Whereabouts of RUSH and Dralistico
December 7, 2024 | Posted by
During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, the commentary team provided an update on the location of LFI’s RUSH and Dralistico. It was noted that both men are currently at home, dealing with family matters.
RUSH hasn’t been seen since the November 14th episode of Collision, where he and The Beast Mortos lost to The Acclaimed. Dralistico hasn’t been seen since the October 30 taping of Rampage, where LFI defeated BEEF, JD Drake and The Butcher.
