AEW, Upper Deck Teaming For Match Dated Moments Cards

AEW and Upper Deck are partnering for a new line of trading cards. Upper Deck announced on Friday that they are launching the first “Match Dated Moments” cards, which will be available via Upper Deck’s e-Pack platform that allows collectors to buy, open, collect and trade digital and physical trading cards.

The first Match Dated Moments cards will feature the top moments from last weekend’s AEW Revolution. You can see the full announcement below: