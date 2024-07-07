AEW News: Vignette Teases Masked Man On Collision, Matt Menard Gives Daniel Garcia Update

– A new vignette teased the arrival of a masked man on AEW Collision. You can see the vignette below, which features the loading of a “c:/>holo.grm” program that proves to be a video of an unidentified masked individual:

– Matt Menard appeared on this last night’s Collision to give an update on Daniel Garcia after MJF’s attack on him. Menard told Lexy Nair on last night’s show that Garcia suffered a concussion during his attack by MJF on Dynamite and lost full feeling in his left side from MJF’s piledriver. He noted that Garcia will make a full recovery and will be “Red Death” when he returns: