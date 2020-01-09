The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: AEW vs. NXT, NJPW New Year’s Dash Review, Impact Hard to Kill Preview

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 81. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Jeremy Lambert review NJPW New Year’s Dash, break down this good and horrible of the AWE vs. NXT battle, and preview Impact Hard to Kill. The show is approximately 128–minutes long.

* Intro

* Jeremy’s NJPW WrestleKingdom 14 Thoughts: 1:50

* NJPW New Year’s Dash Review: 13:10

* Impact Hard to Kill Preview: 37:55

* AEW Dynamite (1.08.20) Review: 1:02:00

* NXT TV (1.08.20) Review: 1:31:00

* The Head to Head Comparison: 1:54:50

* Important Closing Notes: 2:00:50

