AEW News: Wardlow Suggests Name For Team With Samoa Joe, Cody Rhodes Wishes Arn Anderson Happy Birthday

Wardlow has an idea in mind for his team with Samoa Joe ahead of their match on AEW Rampage. The AEW TBS Champion, who will team with Joe against Josh Woods and Tony Nese on Friday’s show, took to Twitter to suggest a name that keeps it simple in “WardJoe”:

– Cody Rhodes posted to Twitter to which Arn Anderson a happy birthday. Rhodes took to his Twitter account to write:

“Happy Birthday @TheArnShow – It’s a wild timeline when one of my family’s most notorious adversaries became such a wonderful mentor and voice of reason through the madness. Arn Anderson is a genius. Here’s to more falls, glocks, and spinebusters in the future! The Coach.”