AEW Women’s Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

March 9, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite St Patrick's Day Slam Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced a Women’s World Championship match for next week’s AEW Dynamite after Thunder Rosa won a #1 contender’s match. Rosa defeated Leyla Hirsch on tonight’s show to earn a shot at Britt Baker, which Tony Schiavone announced will be contested in a steel cage.

You can see the full lineup for next week’s show below:

* AEW Women’s World Championship Steel Cage Match: Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa
* TNT Championship Match: Scorpio Sky vs. Wardlow
* Adam Cole and reDRagon vs. Hangman Page and Jurassic Express

