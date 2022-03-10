wrestling / News
AEW Women’s Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced a Women’s World Championship match for next week’s AEW Dynamite after Thunder Rosa won a #1 contender’s match. Rosa defeated Leyla Hirsch on tonight’s show to earn a shot at Britt Baker, which Tony Schiavone announced will be contested in a steel cage.
You can see the full lineup for next week’s show below:
* AEW Women’s World Championship Steel Cage Match: Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa
* TNT Championship Match: Scorpio Sky vs. Wardlow
* Adam Cole and reDRagon vs. Hangman Page and Jurassic Express
