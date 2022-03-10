AEW Women’s Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a Women’s World Championship match for next week’s AEW Dynamite after Thunder Rosa won a #1 contender’s match. Rosa defeated Leyla Hirsch on tonight’s show to earn a shot at Britt Baker, which Tony Schiavone announced will be contested in a steel cage.

You can see the full lineup for next week’s show below:

* AEW Women’s World Championship Steel Cage Match: Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa

* TNT Championship Match: Scorpio Sky vs. Wardlow

* Adam Cole and reDRagon vs. Hangman Page and Jurassic Express

The animosity is real between these two! @legitleyla and @thunderrosa22 battling it out for a chance at the #AEW Women's Championship against Dr. Britt Baker here at #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/KcuuIL7E6D — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2022