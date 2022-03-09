wrestling / News
AEW World Championship Match Set For Tonight’s Dynamite
Hangman Page is set to defend his AEW World Championship for the second time in a week, with a new match set for tonight’s Dynamite. AEW announced on Wednesday that Page, who retained his championship against Adam Cole at Revolution on Sunday, will again defend the title tonight. His opponent for tonight’s show is Dante Martin.
411 will as always have live coverage tonight, starting at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT.
Following his amazing win in the main event of Revolution, fighting @AEW World Champion Hangman @theAdamPage will defend the title vs. #2 ranked @lucha_angel1 #DanteMartin (7-1 singles record) on #AEWDynamite @ 8pm ET/7pm CT LIVE on @TBSNetwork TONIGHT! See you tonight on TBS! pic.twitter.com/dNS5DXy4rJ
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 9, 2022
