AEW World Championship Match Set For Tonight’s Dynamite

Hangman Page is set to defend his AEW World Championship for the second time in a week, with a new match set for tonight’s Dynamite. AEW announced on Wednesday that Page, who retained his championship against Adam Cole at Revolution on Sunday, will again defend the title tonight. His opponent for tonight’s show is Dante Martin.

411 will as always have live coverage tonight, starting at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT.