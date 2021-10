AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Bracket Revealed

AEW revealed the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament bracket on Saturday night’s AEW Dynamite, with the finals set to take place November 13th at Full Gear. The matches for the tournament are below.

AEW will reveal the bracket for the TBS Women’s Title Tournament on Friday’s Rampage.

Next Friday’s Rampage will include:

* AEW World Women’s Championship: Dr. Britt Baker DMD (c) vs. Anna Jay

* Andrade el Idolo vs. PAC

* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Orange Cassidy

Next Saturday’s Dynamite will include:

* Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes

* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament: Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston

* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament: Dustin Rhodes vs. Bryan Danielson