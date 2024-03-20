Afa Anao’i’s Back Surgery Reportedly Postponed

Afa Anao’i was scheduled to get back surgery today, but that was reportedly postponed. As reported earlier, the WWE Hall of Famer was set to undergo surgery to repair fractures in his back suffered by a recent fall. However, PWInsider reports that the surgery had to be postponed due to other issues.

According to the report, Anao’i was set to undergo a heart valve replacement surgery and doctors are in the process of deciding whether to do that first and then repair his back later.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Anao’i and his family.