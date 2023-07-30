– During a recent interview with The Ten Count’s Steve Fall for Wrestling News.co, former WWE Superstar Ahmed Johnson discussed his time in WWE and some real-life backstage heat he had with late WWE Hall of Famer Yokozuna. Below are some highlights:

Ahmed Johnson on his first phone call with Vince McMahon: “I’m really short with him on the phone. I’m like, ‘Yeah, okay. Yeah.’ He started laughing. He said, ‘I’ll have your ticket there tomorrow.’ I was like, ‘Okay’, and I hung the phone up. I didn’t even say goodbye. I’ll be darned if the next day when UPS knocks on my door with a first class ticket to Stamford, Connecticut.”

On his early interaction with Yokozuna and his alleged jealousy: “When I got to the big show, Vince called me and said, ‘I want you to go down, do a run-in, and bodyslam Yoko.’ He didn’t ask me, could I? He just said, ‘I want you to.’ So I went to Yoko and told Yoko that Vince wants me to slam you and Yoko was very jealous of me at that time because he said, ‘I came from nowhere and ended up on the top of the card.’ Yoko said, ‘Well I hope you can get me up because I’m not going to jump for you.’ I was like, ‘Damn. It’s like that, huh?’ So when I got to the ring, I was so fired up, man. It took everything I had to get him up and over, but I did it.”

On Scott Hall helping him out after he came in: “Razor Ramon would sit by the curtain and watch my match and then when I got done, he would call me to the side and say, ‘Hey, do more of this. Do less of this. Do that. Don’t do that.’ Razor Ramon was the only one that stepped up to help me. All the rest of them, jealous as I don’t know what.”