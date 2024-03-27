– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, former WWE Superstar AJ Francis (aka Top Dolla) discussed his relationship with the late Bray Wyatt (aka Windham Rotunda). Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

AJ Francis on Bray Wyatt: “Windham, to me, was somebody who would let me sit and learn. I would literally just sit and watch him and LA Knight put matches together. They did the match obviously [at] the [Royal] Rumble, but they were doing like dark matches and house shows the whole time. Windham, his character was so much different than anything I had ever done, so I wanted to see how he implemented his thing into what he was doing. Then he always had the nicest, I don’t wanna say disposition, but he would go out of his way to make everyone around him feel comfortable.”

On how Wyatt had a great wrestling mind: “He was great to bounce ideas off of because he is by far one of the greatest wrestling minds in the history of this business. And I don’t think anyone would argue that.”

Bray Wyatt tragically passed away in August of last year at 36 years old.