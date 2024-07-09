AJ Francis Would Love to Defend TNA Digital Media Title Against Ricochet

AJ Francis is a big fan of Ricochet’s, and he says he’d love to defend his TNA Digital Media Championship against his fellow WWE alumnus. Ricochet is a free agent after exiting WWE at the start of the month, and Francis took time to praise him in a recent interview on The Angle Podcast where Joey Karni asked if he would like to see Ricochet come to TNA and face him.

“Absolutely, 100%,” Francis began (per Fightful) “Ricochet, I use this as an example, and I stole this from Jon Cruz, who’s Serpentico at AEW. He’s the person that trained me more than anyone else. I use this quote from him, it was like, ‘Stop trying to do crazy moves and start trying to get over with the crowd. You can’t make a new move, Ricochet already exists.’ Ricochet already exists, Ricochet is the guy. In my personal opinion, Ricochet, if we’re talking about in-ring ability, there’s nobody better than him. There’s nobody.”

He continued, “I would love to put this on the line against him. I think that we would have an incredible match. We had an incredible three-minute match on SmackDown, it was a lot of fun. We have the history there. Me and him are very good friends. I would love to potentially put this on the line versus Ricochet. We would have an absolute banger of a match. He’s so good. He’s one of the greatest, if not in my opinion, the greatest in-ring guy ever. The way he sells, the way he moves, the moves that he does, it’s undeniable. They say the rumors are he’s going to AEW, that’s what I’ve heard. They say that on the interwebs. But I would love if I got a chance to defend this against Ricochet because in my opinion, there’s nobody better.”

Ricochet has reportedly received a lot of interest from AEW, though it is not yet known where he’ll next show up.