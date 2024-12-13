AJ Francis Says Nic Nemeth Wanted To Work With Him At TNA Final Resolution: ‘This Is My Biggest Moment’

AJ Francis will compete for the TNA World Championship at tonight’s Final Resolution, and he says Nic Nemeth pushed to work with him. Francis spoke with Wrestleholics ahead of tonight’s TNA+ show and you can see some highlights below (h/t to Fightful):

On how the match came about: “I’m gonna give you a little tidbit of information nobody else knows yet. He didn’t even tell me this, I found out through Tommy. Nic Nemeth was the one that wanted to work with me. Nic Nemeth said he wanted to work with me. Nic Nemeth worked with me one time in a tag match. It was me and KC [Navarro] versus him and Joe Hendry. He came out of that saying, ‘I need to work something with AJ.’ So Nic Nemeth is one of the most respected wrestlers in this business. Jeff Hardy said that, after working with First Class, that he got his confidence back. Jeff Hardy said that. Matt Hardy stands on that for me. Rey Mysterio will stand on that for me. PCO, Rhyno, Tommy Dreamer, Mark Henry, Booker T stand on that for me. So it’s like why do I give a s**t what some loser in the comments thinks? I don’t.”

On the opportunity to challenge for the title: “This is my Super Bowl. Me versus Nic Nemeth for the TNA World Title is my Super Bowl….What more could you ask for? This is the moment that I was put on earth for. This is my biggest moment, biggest opportunity of my career, and I’m gonna show everybody that I deserve this opportunity.”